Sindh bans use of LPG in public transport

KARACHI: The Sindh government has banned the use of LPG as fuel in all public service vehicles (PSVs) and asked Police to start a crackdown against passenger vans using gas cylinders, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the Sindh transport department has banned the use of LPG cylinders in public transport and has informed IG Police, all commissioners, deputy commissioners, traffic police and all SSPs about the decision.

The government warned that strict action will be taken against vehicles not abiding by the instructions issued by the transport department.

The move comes after the deadly accident occurred at the M9 motorway that claimed at least 18 lives after the van caught fire due to cylinders.

Read More: M9 motorway accident death toll rises to 17

On Saturday, the ill-fated passenger van, carrying 22 passengers, coming to Karachi from Hyderabad had overturned near the cerement factory at the motorway and caught the fire.

The case of the deadly road accident at the M9 motorway registered on Monday.

The driver of the ill-fated passenger van along with the driver of the car which caused the accident due to overtaking has been nominated in the first information report (FIR) of the case.

Comments

comments