Sindh govt bans pillion riding for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.)

KARACHI: In order to maintain law and order situation and avoid any untoward incident on the eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.), the Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding and display of arms across the province on 9th of October, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, the ban has been imposed under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

The ban has also been placed on public display of weapons, aerial firing and gathering of five or more people apart from Chehlum procession.

However, females, children under the age of 12, senior citizens and media persons will be exempted from this order.

Read More: Sindh govt bans pillion riding on 9th, 10th Muharram

Earlier on August 12, in order to maintain law and order situation, the Sindh government had imposed a ban on pillion riding for 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, the ban had been imposed under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

“The ban shall not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies in uniform and employees of the essential services,” the statement had read.

Comments

comments