Sindh Bar Council: polling to take place tomorrow as scheduled

KARACHI: The bar council of Sindh has rescinded on Friday its earlier notification of postponing bar polls in view of Covid-19 second wave and has announced it will conduct its polling as per schedule, ARY News reported.

According to the Sindh Bar Council notification, the polling will start 9 am tomorrow wherein all the Covid-led SOPs will be strictly adhered to.

The polling is for 16 seats of Sindh Bar Council on which 102 candidates are contesting, said Sindh’s advocate general Salman Talibuddin.

In the polling tomorrow, about 10,000 listed voters are expected to cast their votes, said AG Sindh Salman Talibudding, adding that in the exercise, SOPs for novel coronavirus will be duly practiced.

It may be noted that the novel coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and infected as many as 1,423 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12 more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,897 in the province.

He maintained that 12,226 samples have been tested in 24 hours that detected 1,423 new COVID-19 cases in the province. The chief minister said that 1,157 new coronavirus cases emerged overnight only in Karachi.

