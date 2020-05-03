Sindh Board of Revenue to open offices from tomorrow

KARACHI: Sindh Board of Revenue has will open its provincial offices from tomorrow (Monday) onward which had been facing closure due to the coronavirus related lockdown in Sindh, ARY News reported.

The authorities have claimed that the decision has been undertaken to open their sub-registrar offices while abiding by guidelines, preventions and precautionary standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by Sindh government.

Ministry of Interior Sindh has also asked the Board of Revenue to ensure all SOPs regarding coronavirus are closely followed, without fail.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the federal government is utilising all resources to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Talking to his adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan who called on him in the capital, the prime minister said the biggest challenge was to provide relief to a common man hit the hardest by lockdown restrictions enforced to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

He said he is happy that his economic team hammered out an emergency action plan in a timely manner.

