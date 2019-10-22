KARACHI: Sindh is expected to receive another spell of monsoon rain at the end of October under the impact of Tropical Cyclone ‘Qayar’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A new monsoon rain system is about to enter Sindh at the end of October or the start of November and heavy rain will lash parts of Sindh including Karachi, said Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, fresh wet spell brought sporadic rainfall in Lahore, while downpour in Narowal, Sialkot, Faisalabad and other cities and towns of Punjab on Thursday night.

Several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province also received heavy rains including Tank, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan, according to reports.

Rainfall with wind or thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday (today), met office said in its forecast.

A hail storm is also expected at a few places during the forecast period, a statement of weather department said. Snowfall over high mountains is also expected in the Malakand division and Gilgit Baltistan region, according to the forecast.

The weather office had earlier forecast one or two spells of light to moderate rainfall expected in the southern and central parts of the country during first 10 days of October, whereas one spell of light to moderate rainfall over northern and central parts during 3rd week of the month.

Comments

comments