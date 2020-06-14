Provincial budget: Sindh govt recommended to allocate Rs17.7 bln funds for health projects

KARACHI: The provincial health department has recommended the Sindh government to allocate Rs17.7 billion funds for 45 new healthcare projects in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year of 2020-21, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The health department tabled its recommendations before the provincial authorities which stated that five infection disease control hospitals will be established in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Benazirabad and Mirpur Khas cities.

It is recommended to allocate Rs10 billion for the establishment of 200-bed hospitals besides executing plans to upgrade laboratories of District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals and allocation of Rs500 million for other healthcare projects.

Moreover, the provincial government has been suggested to set up Rs1.2 million funds for the establishment of a 10-bed hospital in Thar’s district headquarters, Mithi.

A total of Rs7 million is likely to be allocated for Islamkot hospital and Rs125 million for the construction of residential flats for the visiting consultants in Mithi. Sources told ARY News that the provincial government is also expected to allocate funds for the upgradation of Chandka Medical Hospital – Larkana, construction of go-down in Civil Hospital – Karachi and hospital in Ghorabari taluka.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah announced to present the provincial budget for fiscal year 2020-21 on Wednesday.

He said this while chairing a meeting of parliamentary body of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) in Sindh Assembly. “The provincial budget will be presented on Wednesday before being approved from the cabinet on the same day,” he said.

The chief minister apprised the provincial lawmakers regarding budget proposals and said that they would try to complete the ongoing projects in the Annual Development Plan (ADP).

“Health department will be given priority in the provincial budget for next fiscal year,” he said while expressing his resolve to serve the masses.

