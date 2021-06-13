KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to increase the budget for programs aimed at alleviation of poverty and social protection in the upcoming budget for FY2021-22, ARY NEWS reported.

The provincial budget would be presented in the Sindh Assembly on June 15 and it would include the provision of loans under People’s Social protection and poverty alleviation programs.

Rs1 billion amount would be earmarked for social protection and poverty alleviation program while the minimum wage for labourers would be set at Rs25,000.

A huge amount would also be earmarked for industrial workers in terms of medical care and social protection in the budget.

In a previous report, it emerged that the Sindh government will likely announce a relief package for senior citizens in the upcoming provincial budget for the year 2021-22.

The government will announce the issuance of the ‘Senior Citizen Azadi Card’ to the province’s elderly citizens. Around 300 million rupees allocation is proposed for the Senior Citizen Azadi Card in the 2021-22 budget.

The citizens having 60 or above age will be entitled to the issuance of the welfare card. Sources said that the Sindh government will sign an agreement with NADRA for the issuance of Azadi Card to senior citizens of Sindh.

Separately, the provincial government will allocate Rs150 million for Darul Aman and Rs500 million for old age homes.

Read More: Sindh to present Rs12tr fiscal budget on June 15

The budget proposals also included 20 percent increment in salaries of the government employees, while 20 pct increase in pensions is also expected in the new Sindh budget. The salaries also expected to be enhanced according to the pay scales of the employees.

The Sindh government has also decided to allocate more than Rs3 billion for the purchase of new buses in Karachi in the provincial budget.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who holds the portfolio of provincial finance minister as well, will present on June 15 the provincial budget in Sindh Assembly for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Comments

comments