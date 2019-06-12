Sindh budget to be announced on June 14

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced to present its budget for the next financial year on Friday, June 14.

According to officials, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance, would present the budget for financial year 2019-2020 at 3pm in Sindh Assembly on June 14.

A post-budget press conference would be held on Saturday.

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led coalition government presented its first federal budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Read More: Full text of Budget 2019-20 speech

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented the budget from the floor of National Assembly and apprised the lawmakers and the nation regarding budgetary allocations for the financial year.

The minister was constantly dealing with a chaotic opposition who were chanting and sloganeering throughout the proceedings which added to the difficulty of the important announcement, many members of the opposition encircled Azhar’s dias and protested on his ongoing budget speech.

Comments

comments