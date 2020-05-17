Next Sindh budget to focus primarily on health sector: Nasir Shah   

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that the annual budget of Sindh province for next fiscal year would primarily focus on health sector as province remained most affected from coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

“We are working on health sector in Sindh province however, it requires more emphasis to improve the situation,” said Nasir Hussain Shah while talking during ARY NEWS programme, Aietraz Hai.

While rejecting the statistics shared on media regarding Sindh health budget, the minister claimed that they were not getting enough financial support from the Centre.

“Sindh health budget is being used to improve health facilities at SIUT, where no money is being charged for treatment,” he said adding that not only patients from Sindh province but also from other provinces are provided treatment at provincial hospitals.

He said that they have also provided health facilities in rural areas of the province but acknowledged that much more was needed to bring improvement. “Improving rural health structure will also ease burden on urban health units,” Nasir Shah said.

He said that under new rules, a doctor had to serve at the government-designated health facility for at least three years. The minister said that the government plans to establish two major health facilities to treat major ailments in Sukkur.

“These hospitals will be administered by Adeeb Rizvi and funded by the Sindh government,” he said.

