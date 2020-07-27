Sindh govt extends business hours of cattle markets

KARACHI: In line with the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Sindh government on Monday announced to extend the business hours of cattle markets established across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home ministry, the cattle markets will open from 7 am to 11 pm. The provincial government has taken the decision to facilitate the citizens and the traders.

Sindh Additional Home Secretary Usman Chachar clarified that they timings were not for business centres. He maintained that NCOC had sent a letter to the Sindh chief secretary about the decisions taken in its recent meeting.

Earlier on July 25, in line with the directions of Sindh government, the administration of Asia’s biggest cattle market in Karachi had announced that the market will operate till 7pm from that day onward.

A spokesperson for the Karachi’s Super Highway cattle market had said that business activities in the market will be closed by 7 pm from that day, adding that no one will be allowed to enter in the market after the prescribed time.

He had urged the traders and the customers to cooperate with the administration in implementing the standard operating procedures set by the provincial government.

