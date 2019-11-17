PPP to reshuffle Sindh cabinet, induct more special assistants: sources

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has decided to reshuffle and expand his cabinet, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources within the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) relayed the Sindh cabinet will see another reshuffle owing to critique of the performance of certain departments of the provincial government, including education, health, and local bodies.

Four to five new special assistants would be added to the cabinet as portfolios of some minister will also be reshuffled, the sources said, adding key departments such as education, currently held by the Sindh CM himself, would be entrusted to ministers.

The Sindh chief minister has lately been holding consultations with party leaders, including PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in this regard.

Earlier, on Aug 4 this year, four new ministers and two advisers were added to the Sindh cabinet, increasing the number of members to 18 along with four advisers.

The cabinet members, who were sworn in as the new provincial ministers by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, included Syed Nasir Shah, Bari Pitafi, Ikram Dharejo and Sohail Anwar Siyal.

