Budget 2021-22: Sindh cabinet okays 20% raise in salaries, Rs25,000 minimum wage

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 with an overall outlay of Rs1.47 trillion, reported ARY News.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a special meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss and approve the budget 2021-22, which he will unveil in the Sindh Assembly session later today.

The provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab tweeted that the cabinet approved an increase of 20% in salaries of government employees and set the minimum monthly wage at Rs25,000.

He said no new tax is being introduced in the budget 2021-22 by the provincial government.

With a total outlay of over Rs1.4 trillion, Rs222 billion allocation has been earmarked for the provincial development programme in the annual budget, according to the government sources.

The provincial government will announce a special development package for Karachi in the new budget, with an allocation of Rs24 billion for launching 10 new mega projects for the metropolis.

The budget papers propose 55 per cent allocation of total development budget for education, health and the law and order, according to sources.

