Sindh cabinet blames ‘police officials’ for disturbing law and order situation

KARACHI: Sindh cabinet on Wednesday witnessed sharp criticism of the Sindh police officials from the provincial ministers as a row over the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Kaleem Imam deepens, ARY NEWS reported.

According to an inside story of the provincial cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the entire cabinet expressed its concern over the performance of the police.

According to sources, some of the cabinet members claimed that the police officials rather than showing performances are indulged in conspiring against the provincial government. “It does not happen in any province where a police officer works against the provincial government,” they said.

“It was also discussed that some police officials were involved in disturbing law and order situation in the province,” they said adding that the ministers further claimed that the criminal incidents have witnessed a sharp increase recently.

The cabinet reiterated its demand to appoint a new IGP Sindh as per the recommendations of the provincial authorities.

The sources further revealed that the cabinet members expressed their anger over the Orangi Town incident.

Read More: Sindh govt proposes three names for new IG

In a report aired on ARY NEWS on January 16, the Sindh government has withdrawn services of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Kaleem Imam.

Among other reasons behind the provincial government’s move to send him packing is a rift between PPP leaders and the incumbent police chief over Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh’s alleged connections and patronage of criminals in his constituency, Shikarpur.

According to a covert report sent to the DIG Larkana by SSP Dr Rizwan, a copy of which is available with ARY News, criminal elements in Shikarpur enjoy the patronage of Mr Shaikh as influential feudal lords and political figures remain the cause of the bad law and order condition in the city.

Comments

comments