Sindh calls PSDP schemes’ provincial distribution ‘unfair’

KARACHI: The Sindh government has dubbed distribution of development schemes in federal budge under the PSDP as unjust, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sindh government’s spokesman Murtaza Wahab has said that under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 25 projects have been allocated to Punjab, 21 schemes to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17 projects to Balochistan and only six schemes to Sindh.

He said construction of the highways is the responsibility entrusted to the federal government.

He termed distribution of the development schemes under the PSDP as unfair.

“The federal government was given seven billion rupees for changing the Indus Highway into a double track road but the work yet to become a reality,” Wahab said.

“There were schemes to the tune of 9.97 billion in the previous federal budget but only 500 millions were spent,” he said.

“There are two Pakistans in the state of Madinah, the one is the PTI’s government and the other is the province of Sindh,” the spokesperson added.

