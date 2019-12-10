Sindh govt cancels registration of 1,000 NGOs for violating rules

KARACHI: The Sindh government has cancelled the registration of 1,000 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) all over the province for violating the rules, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Sindh Social Welfare Secretary Nawaz Sheikh said that the government rescinded the registration of 1,000 NGOs as they had failed to submit audit and elections reports to the concerned department.

He said that the NGOs were registered in Karachi, Sukkur and Larkana. The secretary maintained that the Sindh government had cancelled registration of 5693 NGOs for violating the rules prescribed by the government regarding their functioning so far.

Read More: Sindh likely to suspend registration of 2500 NGOs: sources

Earlier on November 17, Sindh government had decided to suspend the registration of 2500 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) out of 10,500, citing sources.

Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh, the secretary of Sindh social welfare department had said that only 4000 NGOs are working and not a single organisation has submitted its annual audit report. Shaikh had warned that the provincial government will take necessary action against the organisations.

He had added that the provincial authorities will start suspending the registration of NGOs from December.

