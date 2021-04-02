Sindh writes to CanSino for procurement of 10m vaccine doses

KARACHI: The Sindh government has written a letter to CanSino Bio company for the procurement of 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses, ARY News reported on Friday.

The letter has been written in line with the decisions taken in the Provincial Task Force meeting held on April 2, with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

The letter penned by Sindh Health Department has asked the CanSino Bio company to share the schedule of delivery of as many as 10 million COVID vaccine doses with Sindh.

“The terms and conditions of the purchase will take place in compliance with the SPPRA rules.”

Earlier this week, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho had announced that the provincial government would directly purchase single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccines from China after the federal government greenlighted provinces to procure the vaccines.

Dr Azra Pechuho, while addressing a press conference had made the announcement for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines after permission was granted to the provinces by the Centre.

“Federal government permitted provinces to procure vaccines. Sindh government allocated Rs500 million for CanSino doses and 5 million vials of single-dose CanSino vaccines will be purchased from China.”

