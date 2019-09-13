Using ‘Sindh card’ does not suit Bilawal, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi advised Bilawal Bhutto on Friday that using ‘Sindh card’ does not suit him as the young politician has just begun his political career.

On the floor of the National Assembly, Qureshi was reacting to the statement of Bhutto regarding the creation of ‘Sindhudesh’ (an idea of a separate homeland for Sindhis).

The minister assured that the federal government will not hurt the provincial autonomy, “there should be no speculations in the minds of our MNAs from Sindh.”

“I speak on the behalf of the government that we respected the constitution and always will,” Qureshi affirmed.

He told the chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party that talking about Sindhudesh under the influence of emotions or someone’s pressure was bad idea because “your political journey is at the outset.”

The government of Sindh appears infuriated since Federal Minister of Law Farogh Naseem hinted the imposition of Article 149 in Karachi to resolve the issues faced by the megacity on an immediate basis.

“Finally the time has come to impose Article 149 (4) and 140 of the constitution in the Karachi for the immediate resolution of its issues. Article 149 (4) neither speaks for governor rule nor about any emergency. It is an independent article which tells that the federal government has executive authority and according to which it can give directives to any provincial government,” the law minister said on Wednesday.

