Sindh reports 275 cases, two deaths from COVID-19

KARACHI: As lockdowns have been imposed in other provinces of the country owing to rising COVID-19 numbers, the Sindh province has depicted a contrary picture with only 275 virus-related cases and two deaths reported during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

Sharing the daily COVID-19 figures, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the province has reported 275 virus cases and two deaths during the past 24 hours. “Overall deaths in the province have reached 4,497,” he said.

Sharing the COVID-19 figures from Karachi, the chief minister said that out of 275total cases, 180 have been reported from the metropolis.

“District East led the tally as it reported 99 cases, followed by 28 cases from South, 23 from Malir, 18 from West, eight from Central and four from district Korangi,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 figures

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 100 more lives and 4,084 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 48,566 and the positivity rate stood at 8.82 percent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,269 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,153,364 since the first case was reported.

According to the statistics, 115 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health conditions up to 3,170.

