10 transfers in 10 months, Sindh civil servant begs govt to have mercy

KARACHI: Writing his grievances to Sindh Chief Secretary, a provincial bureaucrat lamented his frequent transfers across the departments and cities which have caused him multiple crises including monetary and health as he is a diabetic with blood pressure problem who hasn’t received monthly remuneration for months due to non-stay, ARY News reported.

Imtiaz Ahmed Mangi is a BPS-17 officer who has been transferred 10 times in 10 months since February 21 last year.

According to his petition to the provincial chief secretary, he said he is traumatized due to the frequent transfers and postings one of which only comprised as little as 7 days.

“I am being victimized through frequent transfers which cause mental agony and anxiety,” he wrote in his petition titled ‘MERCY PETITION’.

He prayed to the chief secretary that he may be posted against any CMO vacancy “as a large number of PMS officers have been relieved on January 7”.

According to the details on the matter, the civil servant separately grieved he has not been paid his monthly salary for the past 10 months as the finance department requires different documents each time as the transfers have been so frequent.

