Sindh CM terms Bilawal Bhutto future of Pakistan

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday termed Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as future of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony, Murad Ali Shah said that rise of intolerance in Pakistani society was very harmful and added that the intolerance could be witnessed even on social media.

He said that maligning politicians was a conspiracy against politics and added that politics was given great respect in other countries.

The chief minister said that he had also worked in engineering and finance sector and joked that now he reading law due to the current situation.

Last year in November, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had claimed that the whole country will become the stronghold of his party.



Addressing a public meeting in Sukkur, in connection with 51st foundation day of his party, Asif Ali Zardari had highlighted the sacrifices rendered by his party, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for democracy in the country.

The former president had said that there was no difference between the vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his assassinated wife Benazir Bhutto. He had said that PPP will reclaim the whole country and added, “Bhutto remains alive in the heart and mind of every Pakistani who believes in democracy.”

