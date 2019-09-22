Sindh CM condoles with Major Adeel’s family, offers assistance

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday visited the family of martyred Pakistan Army Major Adeel Shahid Zaidi to express sympathy over the loss of their loved one in an IED blast, reported ARY News.

The chief minister, accompanied by members of his cabinet, including Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, reached the martyred army officer’s residence in Gulistan-e-Jauhar where he met with his children, including twins.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offers condolence with Shahid Zaidi over the martyrdom of his son Maj. Adeel Shahid at Farhan Tower, Gulistan-e-Jaguar, Karachi. pic.twitter.com/6DsMCNFcI3 — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) September 22, 2019

Murad offered to extend assistance to the bereaved family.

“I am ready to extend help to the family of the martyr,” he said, adding Major Adeel laid down his life for the sake of the motherland.

Major Adeel Shahid along with a soldier had embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion on the Pak-Afghan border in the Mohmand district on Friday.

