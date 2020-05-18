Over 4,500 COVID-19 deaths likely till mid-June: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed fear of a steep rise in COVID-19 disasters and said that the health experts estimated 4,676 deaths till June 15, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Power Play’, said that the health authorities made three predictions regarding the disasters of COVID-19 pandemic.

He elaborated that around 4,676 deaths are likely to be occurred due to COVID-19 till June 15, whereas, the second estimation is 2,544 deaths and the third study predicted 3,726 people that could lose their lives due to coronavirus.

CM Shah said that he was briefed over the orders of Supreme Court (SC) by the advocate general and the province will write a letter to National Coordination Committee (NCC) today regarding the reopening of shopping malls.

He said that the top court asked to adopt unified strategy against COVID-19 across the country. The chief minister, however, said that it would be a better step if the top court summoned medical expert to get briefing over the pandemic situation.

He said, “Prime Minister [Imran Khan] had decided in the previous NCC session for not opening the shopping malls. However, the Sindh government is following all steps given by the Centre. We have shown reservations over some decision of the federal government.”

“It was the decision of the federal government to defer reopening of shopping malls. We have no differences with the Centre. Our top priority is to save lives of people.”

“It was the Sindh government which took first step to curb the spread of coronavirus when other provinces had not made any decision regarding it. We have never said that lockdown is the cure for COVID-19.”

“The Sindh government had urged to impose complete lockdown for two weeks from March 13 which would stop the spread of the virus and the situation would be very different as of today.”

The chief minister admitted that the province had been provided medical equipment by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

“We should take lesson from the mistakes which we have made during the pandemic crisis. Almost all sides have admitted that lockdown gave positive results. However, it is wrong to say now for facing losses after lockdown. We should accept the fact that easing lockdown measures has increased the number of COVID-19 cases.”

“It might be possible that shopping malls and transport will be resumed, however, the final decision is due to be made. We will finalise the restoration of transport after holding consultations. The decision to allow transport is like opening portal to the virus to all parts of the country. I am still appealing the citizens for not leaving their homes unnecessarily and always use face masks while moving out.”

While answering a question, CM Shah said that he has written a letter for not appearing before the sugar inquiry commission.

“I was told that I had given subsidy on sugar between 2017-19 when I was not in favour of exporting sugar. At that time, I had said that the stock of sugar was not sufficient in Sindh which would allow the province to export it.”

“In December 2017, the prices of sugar was very low, however, the announcement to export sugar had been made in 2018 when its rate stood at Rs52 per kilogram,” claimed the chief minister.

