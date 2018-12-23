Sindh CM expresses resolve to provide quality educating to youth

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the provincial government is determined to provide quality education to the students.

Addressing a convocation at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Law University in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah congratulated the graduating students and expressed hope that they would play a positive and active role for supremacy of law in the country.

According to a statement released from his office, he said that they were the judges and lawyers of tomorrow and added ,“In fact, the performance of the justice sector is dependent on the quality of your professionalism, skills and knowledge.”

Later, talking to journalists, the chief minister said that his visit to China was very successful and added that the Sindh Government is working with China on a number of projects including water supply in the province and education in Thar.

The CM said that in CPEC two more projects of socio-economic development and agriculture have been approved for Sindh. “It is a mega project and the provincial government is working to complete its required formalities and through Joint Working Group it would be forwarded for final approval to CPEC authorities,” he said.

He said that the channelization of River Indus would be a great project for the development of agriculture sector and added that it would not only save water but would control water logging and salinity in the areas located on the both banks of the river.

The chief minister said that the Chinese authorities appreciated the efforts of Sindh government and referred the projects to Joint Working Group which would meet in March 2019.

