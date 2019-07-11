Sindh CM, Iranian governor sign MoU

TEHRAN: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his two-day visit to Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Governor of Khorasan-e-Rizvi province of Iran Ali Reza Razm Hosseini to expand bilateral trade, exchange tourist and cultural delegates and develop agro-industrial & engineering research jointly.

Under the MoU, the Sindh chief minister and Governor of Khorasan agreed to initiate and develop economic cooperation and introduce their commercial, agricultural, industrial, engineering, scientific and research potentials to each other, as well as to encourage their relevant private sectors acting in the said areas through supporting the exchange of expert delegations and holding or attending each other’s economic exhibitions.

On that occasion, the two sides also agreed to expand cultural-artistic cooperation at par with each other’s capacities and capabilities, including holding of cultural-artistic and food festivals, as well as workshops on painting, music and other artistic fields and visual arts.

The chief minister also requested the Governor of Khorasan to take necessary initiative for providing maximum facilities to the people of Pakistan who visit Iran for pilgrimage of holy places.

The governor assured him that he would ensure the provision of maximum facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

The chief minister also visited the holy places and shrines in Mashhad to pay his respects.

