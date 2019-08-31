Sindh CM to preside over meeting on law and order today

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has convened a high-level meeting to review law and order situation in the province on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Over all security situation in the province, street crimes, security plan for Ashura and other issues would be discussed in the meeting, said sources.

DG Rangers Sindh, IG Sindh and other high officials would participate in the meeting.

Earlier on August 29, Chief Minister of Sindh had decided to launch crackdown against the gangs of bandits in katcha area of Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

The decision had been taken to launch an operation in katcha area (riverine forests along Indus River) in view of the rising incidents of kidnapping, spokesman of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said.

“Maintenance of law and order is prime responsibility of the government and it will not tolerate the rule of bandits in these areas”, a statement had said.

