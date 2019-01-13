Sindh CM ‘doesn’t care a fig’ for ban on his travel abroad

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said he doesn’t care a fig for his name added to the Exit Control List (ECL) by the federal government on the recommendations of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the fake bank accounts case.

Speaking to the media here, he lamented that opposition leaders were being subjected to political vendetta in the name of accountability. “These people [PTI leaders] cannot stop me from travelling abroad on an official visit,” he said.

The chief minister said the Supreme Court had ordered that nobody’s dignity should be hurt. “We have trust in courts,” he asserted.

He said they won’t let any conspiracy against Sindh succeed. “Those who are trying to trigger chaos in Sindh will be dealt with an iron fist. The people of the country and Sindh have trust in Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.”

Earlier, on Jan 10, the federal cabinet deferred a decision on whether or not to remove the names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, discussed the issue of fake accounts and money laundering and decided to wait for the Supreme Court’s written order with regard to removal of certain names from the ECL.

