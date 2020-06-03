Sindh CM arrives in Islamabad to appear before NAB

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has arrived in Islamabad through a special flight in order to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in multi-billion fake bank accounts scam and alleged embezzlement in a solar light project, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah had decided to appear before NAB investigators after he was summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog in corruption cases. The Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah told media earlier that the chief minister will appear before NAB tomorrow (Thursday).

Another leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Senator Murtaza Wahab claimed that the case against Sindh CM was ‘very weak’ as he has nothing to do with the allegations. He added that NAB had not issued any notice to the Sindh CM in the case.

NAB again summons Shehbaz Sharif in assets case

Later, CM Shah landed in Islamabad through a special flight to appear before NAB Rawalpindi today. Upon his arrival at the Islamabad airport, he underwent medical examination and COVID-19 screening. He departed from the airport after the officials cleared him at the health desk. The Sindh CM is accompanied by two provincial ministers including Nasir Hussain Shah and Murtaza Wahab.

Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter summoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for questioning in connection with its investigation into a case pertaining to the multi-billion fake bank accounts scam and alleged embezzlement in a solar light project.

The bureau instructed him to turn up before its joint investigation team tomorrow at 11am.

This is the third time CM Murad Ali Shah has been summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog for questioning. He has been accused of illegally awarding contracts for purchase and distribution of solar lights in Sindh.

