ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has arrived at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi headquarters to appear before a combined investigation team in connection with its probe into the solar lights case.

He has been accused of illegally awarding contracts for purchase and distribution of solar lights in Sindh.

The case is part of a multi-billion fake bank account scam involving Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, CM Murad Ali Shah and others.

The chief minister has already appeared before the NAB team in the same case and has been summoned for the second time. He has also been named in some other NAB cases, including Nooriabad Power Project and sugar mills subsidy cases.

Earlier, on June 2, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected a bail plea of Omni Group head Anwar Majeed in fake bank account reference. The IHC division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz hear the petition.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the accused was not entitled to such a relief as he had not appeared before trial court since he was arrested and currently under treatment in a Karachi hospital.

