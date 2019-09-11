Sindh CM to head Public Safety Commission

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will lead the provincial Public Safety Commission, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the Sindh government on Wednesday announced a 12-member Public Safety Commission headed by the provincial home minister under Police Order-2002.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Murad Ali Shah kept the portfolio himself since August 5 reshuffle in the provincial cabinet.

The commission comprised Sharjeel Inam Memon, Imdad Ali Pitafi, Shahnaz Begum, Hussain Mirza and members of civil society.

Read More: Sindh govt imposes police reform law, governor opposes

Earlier on June 26, Sindh government had imposed Police Order- 2002 amendment bill, granting all the powers of transfer and posting in police department to the provincial chief minister.

Sources had said that the provincial government had imposed the amendment bill via a notification under Article-116 after the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had again rejected the bill.

Under the new law, the provincial government would form a district public safety commission, comprising members of local government, legislators and civil society.

