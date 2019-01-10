Sindh CM seeks ‘our orders’ to recover land he allotted illegally: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his annoyance over Sindh government’s disinterest in recovering its illegally occupied forest land, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sought the court’s orders to withdraw his illegal directions.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar today (Thursday) resumed hearing into the case pertaining to illegal allotment of government land on lease as well as 145,000 acres of forest land, which was allegedly encroached.

The chief justice said that surprisingly Sind’s chief minister sought court orders to recover the province’s land from the encroachers. He said that the provincial government had told the court that its 45,000 acres of forest land was encroached illegally but now they had changed their statement and submitted a another report citing that their 17,000 acres lad was encroached.

Read More: 70,000 acres forest land in Sindh illegally allotted on lease, govt tells SC

The CJP observed that 45,000 acres land in Sindh was encroached and 17,000 acres land allotted illegally. He declared forest vital for life.

During the course of hearing, advocate general Balochistan told the court that no land was encroached in his province. However, additional advocate general Punjab informed the bench that Punjab government had also submitted its report before the court.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case for indefinite period.

