Sindh CM directs to further tighten lockdown in coronavirus hotspots

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed to further tighten lockdown in coronavirus hotspots across the province, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners here at CM House, Murad Ali Shah asked the officials to seal the hotspots completely if needed.

He maintained that local transmission of the virus was on the rise in the province, adding that they have to contain the virus before it’s too late.

The chief minister directed the deputy commissioners to initiate screening of people for the virus in their respective districts.

The meeting was told that the virus has killed 61 people in province thus for.

Earlier on April 19, Sindh had recorded eight Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, which was the highest number of fatalities from the contagion in the province so far, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a video statement, he had said this was the highest number of virus-related deaths in 24 hours since the first casualty was reported in the province on March 19, taking the number of people who have dead from the disease to 56.

The chief minister had said 182 new cases of the contagion had surfaced during this period, including eight fatalities. He had added a total of 1,520 tests had been conducted.

