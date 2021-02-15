Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sindh CM orders to withdraw cases lodged for violation of COVID-19 SOPs

co accused approver CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed to withdraw all the FIRS registered against Ulema and others for holding religious processions, majalis and congregations in violation of the COVID-19 SOPs, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, all the district public prosecutors have been directed to take measures to withdraw such cases registered against the Ulema and other people during the lockdown.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government had imposed a ban on congregational prayers in mosques, majalis, processions and all kinds of gatherings citing fears of coronavirus pandemic.

The police had registered hundreds of FIRs and detained several prayer leaders and others for violating the Sindh government’s restrictions on congregational prayers in the province.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

170 nomination papers submitted to ECP for Senate elections

Business

Hafeez Sheikh directs provinces to monitor prices of essential commodities

Pakistan

Pakistan seeks German cooperation in gaming, animation industry

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi tomorrow


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close