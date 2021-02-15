Sindh CM orders to withdraw cases lodged for violation of COVID-19 SOPs

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed to withdraw all the FIRS registered against Ulema and others for holding religious processions, majalis and congregations in violation of the COVID-19 SOPs, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, all the district public prosecutors have been directed to take measures to withdraw such cases registered against the Ulema and other people during the lockdown.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government had imposed a ban on congregational prayers in mosques, majalis, processions and all kinds of gatherings citing fears of coronavirus pandemic.

The police had registered hundreds of FIRs and detained several prayer leaders and others for violating the Sindh government’s restrictions on congregational prayers in the province.

