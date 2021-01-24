CNG stations to remain closed for three days in Sindh

KARACHI: All the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh will remain closed for 72 hours from Monday (January 25), ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the gas filling stations will remain shut for 72 hours from 8 am Monday till 8 am on Thursday (January 28) across the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh had reopened after six days closure on Sunday (today).

A spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had said that the CNG stations will remain open for 24 hours from 8:00 am on Sunday till 8:00 am on Monday.

Read More: Govt announces to resume gas supply to CNG stations in Punjab, Islamabad

Earlier on January 23, the government had announced to reopen the CNG stations in Punjab and Potohar region from Sunday.

According to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), all CNG stations will reopen in Islamabad and Punjab from Sunday at 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The gas supply to the filling stations in Punjab and Pothohar region had been suspended for the last 37 days.

