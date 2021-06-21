Sindh CNG stations closed for unidentified period         

KARACHI: In the wake of worsening gas crisis in the country, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSG) on Monday announced to suspend gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations across Sindh for an unidentified period from 22nd of June, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSG), gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh will be suspended for an unidentified period on the directions of the federal government from tomorrow.

On the other hand, All Pakistan Petroleum Retailers Association’s office-bearer Sumair Najmal Hussain confirmed that they had received a notification about closure of CNG stations for an unidentified period from 22nd of June.

He urged the concerned authorities to review the decision and stop this injustice with the CNG owners and the people of Sindh.

Earlier on June 20, the gas crisis in the country had worsened as Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had decided to disconnect supply to CNG stations and industrial units.

According to sources privy to the matter, two gas fields in the Sindh province, Kunnar Pasakhi and Gambat gas fields had been shut for repair works, worsening the already strained supply.

“The SSGC after the closure of these two gas fields is facing upto 40 percent shortage in gas supply,” they had said adding that the SSGC has a requirement of 1260 mmcfd, however, it is only receiving a supply of 850 mmcfd.

