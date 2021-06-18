CNG stations across Sindh remain suspended for 3 days this week

KARACHI: Till the end of the ongoing week, the CNG stations will have remained suspended for three days across Sindh province as Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) reports an acute gas shortage in its system, ARY News reported.

Starting tonight, all the CNG stations across Sindh will remain without gas until Monday morning.

In the past week as well, the filling stations selling CNG remained shut due to a reported shortage of the gas in SSGC systems.

READ ALSO: CNG price may go up by Rs10 per kg

Separately today, it was reported that the prices of the gas may go up by about Rs10 per kilogramme from July 1.

The All Pakistan CNG Association’s Sindh zone coordinator Sameer Najamul Hassan said in a statement that the price of this fuel will be jacked up by Rs10 per kg. It would cost Rs135 per kg from July 1, he said.

He said the federal government has increased GST on CNG in the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. GST on Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) has been increased from 5 per cent to 17 per cent, he added.

Hassan said 90 per cent of the CNG stations in Sindh have switched to RLNG.

Comments

comments