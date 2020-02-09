Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sindh confers power on CM to appoint Provincial Ombudsman

Sindh, Ombudsman

KARACHI: Speaker Sindh Assembly on Sunday notified approval of a legislative bill that confers the authority to appoint the provincial ombudsman on the chief minister, ARY News reported.

Before the amendment in the law it was prerogative of the provincial governor to appointment ombudsman for the province. The tenure of the ombudsman will be three years, as per the law passed by the assembly.

The new provincial ombudsman law has come into force forthwith.

The provincial legislature had re-passed the amended law for appointment of the ombudsman on January 22 after the governor had sent back the legislation to the assembly with his objections over the bill.

The opposition parties had staged walkout from the assembly proceedings in protest over disagreement with the legislation.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had sent his reservations on the appointment which were discarded by the Sindh government.

Governor Sindh had contended that the bill empowered the Chief Minister to appoint the ombudsman of his choosing whereas this power should remain with the governor.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) all staged walkouts from the assembly as a sign of protest against the bill.

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani while talking to media said that the authority was taken back from the governor to appoint the provincial ombudsman as the 18th Constitutional Amendment had rendered the office of the provincial governor a ceremonial one and devoid it of any such executive authority.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pakistan expresses grief over loss of lives in Thailand shooting

Pakistan

Delay in inauguration of federal govt funded projects likely

Pakistan

Friends kill prayer leader’s son to buy ice drug from his mobile phone

Must Read

Asad Umar vows to complete K-IV project on priority basis


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close