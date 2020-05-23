KARACHI: As many as 762 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh over the past 24 hours, rising the tally of infections to 21, 645 across the province.

In a video statement on the coronavirus situation, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 762 new infections were detected when 4,336 testes were conducted. 14 more people died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 354 in the province, he added.

A total of 153,902 tests have been conducted in the province, added Murad.

The chief minister said a total of 14,078 patients are under treatment, 12,424 are in home isolation, 860 at various hospitals and 794 at isolation centres. He disclosed 198 more patients have been cured and discharged to their homes.

198 more people recuperated from the disease and discharged to their respective homes as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 7,213, Murad Ali Shah said.

He said 155 patients are in critical condition, of them 34 are on ventilators.

He once again appealed to the masses to celebrate this Eid with simplicity and stay at home during the holidays.

