Sindh coronavirus cases rise to 150,169 with 627 new infections

KARACHI: Sindh reported 627 new coronavirus cases and five deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the province’s tally of cases to 150,169 and casualties to 2,684, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday, he said that five more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2684 that constituted 1.8 percent.

He said that 14,343 samples were tested which diagnosed 627 cases that constituted 4.3 percent current detection rate.

So far 1,728,156 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 150,167 cases, of them 95 percent or 140,550 patients have recovered, including 142 overnight, added Murad.

The CM said that currently, 6935 patients were under treatment, of them 6658 were in home isolation, four at isolation centers and 273 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 245 patients was stated to be critical, of them 31 have been shifted to ventilators.

Out of 627 new cases 507 have been detected from Karachi, of them 202 from East, 181 South, 59 Central, 31 Korangi, 26 Malir and eight West.

Hyderabad 34 cases, Thatta 10, Matiari eight, Khairpur and Larkana six each, Sukkur five, Sujawal, Naushehroferoze and Shaheed Benazirabad three each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot, Ghotki, Kambar and Dadu two each, Badin, Kashmore and Sanghar one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow the SOPs issued by his government.

