Sindh reports 12 deaths, 812 newly infected COVID-19 cases

KARACHI: Sindh reported 812 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the overall provincial tally to 294,237.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation said that 12 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,765 and 812 new cases emerged when 12,675 tests were conducted.

He added that so far 3,792,480 tests have been conducted against which 294,237 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 271,581 patients have recovered, including 871 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 17,891 patients were under treatment, of them 17,181 were in home isolation and 710 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 666 patients was stated to be critical, including 62 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 812 new cases, 441 have been detected from Karachi, including 165 from East, 148 South, 28 Malir, 72 Central, 16 Korangi and 12 West.

Hyderabad reported 91 cases, Larkana 14, Ghotki 72, Shikarpur 35, Mirpurkhas 15, Tando Muhammad Khan 20, Matiari 13, Khairpur 18, Mirpurkhas 15, Shaheed Benazirabad 5, Sukkur 9 and Kashmore 13.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

