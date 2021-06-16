Sindh reports 668 more coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

KARACHI: As many as 19 more people died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,292, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the coronavirus situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 668 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that of the 668 new cases, 421 were detected from Karachi, including 125 from district East, 94 from district South, 84 from Central , 79 from Korangi, 30 from Malir and nine from district West.

He maintained that 304,697 patients had recovered from the disease so far in the province, including 833 during the past 24 hours.

Read More: Fresh 479 Covid cases emerge in Sindh with 13 new daily deaths

Earlier on June 14, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had addressed daily Covid briefing saying the province conceded fresh 479 Covid infections in the past 24-hour period while 13 patients died.

With fresh cases reported in the cut-off period that day, Sindh’s Covid tally had risen to 328,646, the CM said, adding that in the same period 643 were recovered from the infection as well. Total recoveries from the virus had reached 300,089, according to him.

