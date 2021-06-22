Sindh reports 517 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 517 new Covid-19 cases and 14 additional fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to a statement shared by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s office.

Shah said that overall cases in the province stands at 333,194 while the death toll reaches 5,358.

He said that 517 cases detected when 13,243 tests were conducted.

According to the statement, 789 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to record a decline in COVID-19-related deaths and new cases, as the country recorded 1.69% positivity rate over the past 24 hours.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 27 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the nationwide death toll to 22,034.

Read More: Pakistan surpasses grim milestone of 22,000 deaths by COVID-19

Pakistan recorded COVID-19 positivity rate of 1.69 per cent as of the total 39,017 samples tested for the presence of the infection, 663 were declared positive. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 949,784.

With 1,204 people getting their health back during the past 24 hours, the overall number of the recovered stands at 894,352. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the country has carried out 14,187,441 tests to diagnose the deadly disease.

Comments

comments