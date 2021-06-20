Sindh reports 595 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: As many as 14 more patients of coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation in Sindh, the chief minister said that 595 new cases emerged when 13,985 tests were conducted during the period.

He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,341 in the province.

According to the statement, out of 595 new cases, 377 have been detected from Karachi. The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

Pakistan Covid-19 cases

Pakistan reported 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday morning showed.

According to the national dashboard, 37 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,977.

Pakistan recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 2.55 per cent as of the total 41,065 samples tested for the presence of the infection, 1,050 were declared positive. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 948,268.

The number of active cases stands at 35,491.

Comments

comments