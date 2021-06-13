Covid-19 claims seven more lives, infects 580 people in Sindh

KARACHI: At least seven more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll to 5,243, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said 580 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period in the province.

A total of 12,825 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, he said, adding that the overall cases in the province stand at 328,167, he added.

CM Murad said that 299,446 patients have recovered, including 271 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,478 patients were under treatment, of them 22,755 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 703 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 644 patients was stated to be critical, including 55 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 580 new cases, 355 have been detected from Karachi, including 130 from East, 64 South, 47 Korangi, 25 West and Malir 21.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Comments

comments