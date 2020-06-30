KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that 2,655 more COVID-19 cases have come up in the past 24 hours, raising the provincial tally to 84,656, ARY NEWS reported.

“34 COVID-19 patients lost their lives today, bringing the overall fatalities from the virus to 1,377,” said the chief minister while giving a daily briefing on COVID-19 situation in the province.

He said that they had performed 453,386 virus tests so far in the province.

The chief minister said that overall 46,824 people have recuperated from the virus in the province, out of which, 1208 recovered during the past 24 hours.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently 36,455 people are treated for the virus in the Sindh province and of them 34,785 are isolated at their homes while 166 are present in isolation centres.

“We have 1,504 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 708 in critical condition while 102 of them are put on ventilators,” said the chief minister.

He said that out of fresh cases reported today, 686 were reported from Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 118 people lost their lives in the country in the past 24 hours due to complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the death toll to 4,304.

According to latest data of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 2,846 new infections were detected after 20,930 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 209,336.

More than 1.28 million tests have been conducted in the country while 106,530 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 98,503 patients have recuperated from the disease.

81,955 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 75, 501 in Punjab, 26,115 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,426 in Balochistan, 12, 775 in Islamabad, 1,065 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,470 in Gilgit Baltistan.

