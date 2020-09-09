Sindh reports 146 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that six more people have died from novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Sindh, taking the overall death toll to 2436, ARY News reported.

CM Murad in a daily Covid-19 situation said that 146 more people infected with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 131,115.

He maintained that 9292 samples were tested today, which detected 146 cases of COVID-19. Overall 107,375 tests have been conducted in the province since the first case emerged in the province in February.

The chief minister said that 168 more COVID-19 patients recuperated during the past 24 hours in the province.

Out of total 146 cases, 62 cases emerged in Karachi, said CM Murad, adding that District South reported 32 cases, District Malir 9, East 6, Central 6 and 3 cases emerged in District West.

The novel coronavirus claimed nine more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the deadly disease to 6,359.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 426 more people tested positive for the highly contagious disease, lifting the number of people affected by it to 299,659.

The number of people recovering from the coronavirus has jumped to 286,506 with the addition of 349 people who recuperated during the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s Covid-19 active cases down to 6,794.

