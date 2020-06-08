Sindh reports 29 Covid-19 deaths, 1447 new cases in past 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that 1,447 new infections emerged in the province within the 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

CM Murad Ali Shah said in daily media briefing over coronavirus statistics that 29 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 679.

He said the province conducted 8,513 coronavirus tests today after increasing the testing capacity. The total number of tests in Sindh stands at 239,5222.

The total number of COVID-19 infections reached 39,555 in Sindh, whereas, overall 679 patients lost their lives due to the virus so far and 435 still in critical condition including 83 put on ventilators in different medical facilities.

“19,739 patients are currently under treatment including 18,263 in home isolation. 468 more patients have been sent to their homes after being recovered from the virus while 19,137 have so far recovered,” he added.

Of the new 1447 cases, 963 detected in Karachi, added Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the government has decided to provide 1000 more intensive care unit (ICU) oxygen beds for coronavirus patients to provinces due to a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases.

Briefing media about National Command and Control (NCOC) decisions, the planning minister said that the burden on hospitals is increasing, so, therefore, the government has started consultations with all provinces for the provision of more ICU beds to them for coronavirus patients.

“Burden on hospitals is rising due to a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths. In this regard, the federal government has decided to consult with all provinces regarding the provision of 1000 more ICU beds for Covid-19 patients,” said Asad Umar.

He said that the government distributed 250 ventilators to all four provinces during the last week.

