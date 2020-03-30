Four more people recover from coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI: Four more patients recovered from novel coronavirus in Sindh and tested negative for the disease on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the provincial government.

Murtaza Wahab said the total number of recovered patients in the province now stands at 18.

“This again emphasises the importance of strictly following the isolation guidelines.”

4 more patients have recovered from Corona Virus in Sindh and have tested negative. The total number of recovered patients in Sindh now stands at 18. This again emphasises the importance of strictly following the isolation guidelines. — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 30, 2020

Sindh earlier today reported two new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial tally to five.

Azra Pechuho confirmed the two deaths in Karachi. The patients were 52 and 66 years old and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 three days ago.

“We can confirm 2 more deaths in Karachi from coronavirus as of this morning. The 66 and 52-year-old had underlying renal & respiratory diseases & had acquired COVID19 through contact at the Raiwand Ijtima,” said Sindh Health Department in a Tweet.

