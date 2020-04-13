Over 6000 people held in Sindh over coronavirus lockdown violations

KARACHI: over 6000 people have been arrested in the Sindh province for violating restriction on movement during lockdown imposed from the provincial authorities amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, 6300 people were held in the province for violating the terms of the lockdown and were booked under 1973 cases.

At least 325 people were held during the last 24-hours in the province and booked under 88 cases.

Giving an area-wise division of those held on Monday, 153 violators were arrested from Karachi for violating lockdown and 50 cases were registered against them.

Overall 123 people were arrested and five cases registered in Hyderabad, followed by 42 arrests and 15 cases in Benazirabad, 34 arrests and seven cases in Sukkur, and 73 arrests and 11 cases under section 144 in Larkana.

Curfew-like lockdown

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Saturday said that the province has decided to impose a curfew-like lockdown in the province amid rising coronavirus cases.

Divulging details of the decisions taken during the provincial task force meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the education minister said the task force has recommended to impose strict restrictions during the lockdown.

“If we want to save lives, we have to move towards adopting a stricter lockdown,” he said adding that although it would not be a curfew but the restrictions in it would be just like a curfew.

