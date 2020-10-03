267 new infections, three more deaths in Sindh: chief minister

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that 267 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, whereas, the province conducted 9,918 tests, ARY News reported.

The total count of coroanvirus deaths reached to 2,520 and 81 more patients recovered from the virus, said CM Shah, adding that 1,397,676 samples were tested in Sindh. In Sindh, 138,050 confirmed cases were reported so far and 130,811 patients recovered from the coronavirus.

He said that 4,719 patients including 201in critical condition and 39 on ventilators were currently admitted in different hospitals.

Earlier on September 30, the Sindh government had imposed “micro smart lockdown” in several neighbourhoods of Karachi to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

