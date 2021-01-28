KARACHI: At least 12 more patients of COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, taking the total death toll to 3,969 in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sharing the daily coronavirus report, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 657 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period.

Out of the 657 fresh cases of the virus, 414 were reported only in Karachi, the chief minister said. He maintained that total 222,623 patients have recuperated from the disease so far in the province.

Currently, 17,747 COVID-19 patients were under treatment across the province, the chief minister added.

Earlier on January 26, the coronavirus had claimed 25 more lives in Sindh overnight, lifting the provincial death toll from the disease to 3,925 whereas 739 new cases emerged when 11,083 tests were conducted.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, Covid-19 positivity ratio had been recorded at 6.7 per cent.

So far 2,664,891 tests had been conducted across the province, which led to detection of 242,792 cases, of them 91 per cent or 2210,07 patients had already recovered, including 1,055 who recovered overnight.

